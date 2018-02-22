Evander Kane puts on his new Atlanta Thrashers sweater after he was picked No. 4 overall by the Thrashers during the first round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft at the Bell Centre on June 26, 2009, in Montreal, Quebec.
Evander Kane (19) of Team Cherry skates with the puck in the 2009 Home Hardware CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game against Team Orr on Jan. 14, 2009, at the General Motors Centre in Oshawa, Ont.
Evander Kane (9) of the Atlanta Thrashers skates during a game against the New York Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum on March 24, 2011, in Uniondale.
Canada's Evander Kane, right, vies with Finland's Mikko Koivu during the preliminary round game of the IIHF International Ice Hockey World Championship in Helsinki on May 11, 2012.
Buffalo Sabres goaltender, Ryan Miller (30) keeps his eye on a puck as Winnipeg Jets' Evander Kane (9) tries to tip during second-period action at the then-First Niagara Center in Buffalo on Dec. 17, 2013.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane hands out gift cards to kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo so they can go on a shopping spree at Target in Cheektowaga on Dec. 18, 2015.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane meets with the media in First Niagara Center after being traded to Buffalo on Feb. 21, 2015.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Evander Kane of the Buffalo Sabres stands during the national anthem before a game against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 8, 2015, in Buffalo
Bufalo Sabres' Evander Kane moves the puck between Arizona Coyotes players during first- period action at the then-First Niagara Center on Dec. 4, 2015.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane shoots on the Boston Bruins net at the then-First Niagara Center on Feb. 4, 2016.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane fights Florida Panthers' Alex Petrovic during third-period action at the then-First Niagara Center on Feb. 9, 2016.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left winger Evander Kane took part in the NHL top prospects clinic at HaborCenter on June 23, 2016.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane goes airborne to miss the check of New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh during third-period action at the Keybank Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane (9) scores the go-ahead goal on Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo (7) as defenseman David Savard (58) goes down in third-period action at KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane speaks to the media on locker cleanout day at the KeyBank Center on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane makes his way to the ice prior to playing the Boston Bruins at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evander Kane battles St. Louis Blues center Patrik Berglund (21) for the puck in the first period at Key Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evander Kane (9) argues with the ref after the Washington Capitals' third goal in the third period at Key Bank Center on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane congratulates Benoit Pouliot on his shorthanded goal against the Colorado Avalanche during first-period action at the KeyBank Center on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evander Kane (9) skates with the puck in the first period at Key Bank Center on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evander Kane (9) calls out a Washington Capitals player to fight him during a time-out in the first period at Key Bank Center on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks in action against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center on March 8, 2018 in San Jose, Calif.
Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks in action against the Detroit Red Wings at SAP Center on March 12, 2018 in San Jose, Calif.
Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks in action against the Detroit Red Wings at SAP Center on March 12, 2018 in San Jose, Calif.
Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks in action against the Calgary Flames during their preseason game at SAP Center on September 27, 2018 in San Jose, Calif.
