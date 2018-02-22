FALTAS, Peter

FALTAS - Peter Of E. Amherst, entered into rest February 20, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 5-8PM. A Trisagion Service will be held on Thursday at 7:30PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St. at Delaware Ave., Buffalo, on Friday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com