Share this article

print logo

On today's 'Tim Graham Show': Talking Sabres, trade deadline with NHL.com's Joe Yerdon

|Published |Updated

News Sports Reporter Tim Graham's radio show airs from 4 to 6 p.m. today on 1270 The Fan and here at BNblitz.

NHL.com's Joe Yerdon will join Tim and co-host Mike Rodak in studio to discuss the looming trade deadline and other Sabres topics.

Watch the show live on The Buffalo News' Facebook page, or refresh this post after 4 p.m. to view the video. Listen to archived episodes and subscribe to "The Tim Graham Show" podcast on iTunes.

Tim Graham Show: Hooping it up with Daemen coach Mike MacDonald

There are no comments - be the first to comment