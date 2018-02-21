No plea deal for teen accused of dropping trash can on Niagara Falls tourist

A Niagara Falls teenager accused of dropping a garbage can on a tourist from an upper floor of a parking ramp should not plan on a plea bargain.

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said Tuesday that Zachary Messing, 18, will be asked to plead guilty to the original felony charge, first-degree reckless endangerment, when he is scheduled to return to County Court April 4.

A 50-year-old Ohio woman suffered a fractured collarbone Aug. 9 when she was struck by the 3 1/2-foot-tall plastic receptacle as she was walking past the ramp on Rainbow Boulevard. Messing and a juvenile were arrested in November after a three-month investigation.

"This was a horrible incident," Wojtaszek said. "It's absolutely unacceptable that anyone would do such a reckless act to someone just walking back from fireworks."