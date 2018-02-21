Share this article

print logo

Facts about Tops: 174 supermarkets, 14,000 employees

| Published | Updated

From the documents that Tops filed with the bankruptcy court, facts about the company:

  • 169 company-owned supermarkets – 168 under the Tops name, one called Orchard Fresh.
  • 5 supermarkets owned by franchisees
  • Supermarkets is Upstate New York, Northern Pennsylvania and Vermont.
  • 14,000 employees
  • 12,300 employees represented by unions
  • The company leases space for all but eight of the stores at a cost of $6 million a month.
  • All but 21 of the stores have positive cash flow, a measure of financial health.
  • For 2017, $2.5 billion in revenue and a net loss of $80 million.

 

Story topics:

There are no comments - be the first to comment