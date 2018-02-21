Facts about Tops: 174 supermarkets, 14,000 employees

From the documents that Tops filed with the bankruptcy court, facts about the company:

169 company-owned supermarkets – 168 under the Tops name, one called Orchard Fresh.

5 supermarkets owned by franchisees

Supermarkets is Upstate New York, Northern Pennsylvania and Vermont.

14,000 employees

12,300 employees represented by unions

The company leases space for all but eight of the stores at a cost of $6 million a month.

All but 21 of the stores have positive cash flow, a measure of financial health.

For 2017, $2.5 billion in revenue and a net loss of $80 million.