Facts about Tops: 174 supermarkets, 14,000 employees
From the documents that Tops filed with the bankruptcy court, facts about the company:
- 169 company-owned supermarkets – 168 under the Tops name, one called Orchard Fresh.
- 5 supermarkets owned by franchisees
- Supermarkets is Upstate New York, Northern Pennsylvania and Vermont.
- 14,000 employees
- 12,300 employees represented by unions
- The company leases space for all but eight of the stores at a cost of $6 million a month.
- All but 21 of the stores have positive cash flow, a measure of financial health.
- For 2017, $2.5 billion in revenue and a net loss of $80 million.
Story topics: Tops bankruptcy
