Home of the Week: A 'Design on a Dime' approach

Rosalyie Hutchins loves to decorate ... seasonally and sometimes several times a season. She takes the hands-on approach - painting, embellishing, moving things around.

“Ideas just pop in my head at 2 a.m.,” she laughed. She also finds inspiration on Instagram and Pinterest.

Here is what Hutchins, who is retired, told us about her East Amherst home for our online “Home of the Week” feature:

“Do you remember the HGTV show ‘Decorating on a Dime’? People are always inquiring who decorated my home and are surprised when I respond: ‘Just me.’

“I guess I have a unique way of looking at things. I can take something very simple and with some paint and a little creativity make it my own.

“There are mornings I am sitting at the kitchen counter enjoying a cup of coffee and, of course, reading The Buffalo News and contemplate, ‘What shall I make today?’ I guess it’s my own type of therapy!

“I just find some materials around the house or see something that needs a little embellishing.

“My friends always say my house is a definite representation of who I am, and isn’t that exactly what your home should be?”

Do you love your house enough to show it off like Rosalyie Hutchins did? This could be your chance.

The Buffalo News is looking for other beautiful local homes and the stories behind them and their décor.

Those chosen will be displayed in a weekly feature at buffalonews.com and could be chosen as Home of the Month with a spread in a Sunday edition of The Buffalo News.

If you are interested, tell us about your home in 150 words or less, and email 10 images (in .jpg form) of the interior and exterior to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. A phone number is helpful. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

The News will include your name and the city or town in which you reside but not your exact address.

