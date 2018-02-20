Deaths Death Notices
FLICK, Robert M.
FLICK - Robert M. Of Cheektowaga, NY, on February 18, 2018. Beloved husband of 46 years to Barbara (Baum); loving father of Scott, Dan (Cheryl) and Michael (Courtney); proud papa of Bailey, Isabella, Garrett, Abby and Parker; brother of Richard (Rose) and Judy (Frank) Wiltberger; godfather of Jason Baum, Tammy Mikula and Kristen Flick; brother-in-law of Judy (William) Walters, Marcia (Bill) Muszynski, Mary Lou (James) Chalmers, Beverly (Bruce) Sabatino and Melissa (Curt) Senf. Family will receive family and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Infant of Prague Church, Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. Robert was a forty-two year retiree of American Precision and served in the Navy Seabees in the Vietnam War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clev. Hill Fire Dept.
Funeral Home:
Wendel & Loecher, Inc. Funeral Home
Guest BookPowered by Facebook