FLICK - Robert M. Of Cheektowaga, NY, on February 18, 2018. Beloved husband of 46 years to Barbara (Baum); loving father of Scott, Dan (Cheryl) and Michael (Courtney); proud papa of Bailey, Isabella, Garrett, Abby and Parker; brother of Richard (Rose) and Judy (Frank) Wiltberger; godfather of Jason Baum, Tammy Mikula and Kristen Flick; brother-in-law of Judy (William) Walters, Marcia (Bill) Muszynski, Mary Lou (James) Chalmers, Beverly (Bruce) Sabatino and Melissa (Curt) Senf. Family will receive family and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Infant of Prague Church, Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. Robert was a forty-two year retiree of American Precision and served in the Navy Seabees in the Vietnam War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clev. Hill Fire Dept.