Crackdown on cocaine sales leads to arrest of Dunkirk woman

A Dunkirk woman was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation into crack cocaine sales in the city.

Charlotta M. Thomas, 29, was picked up by Dunkirk police on a warrant charging her with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree. Thomas allegedly sold crack cocaine to agents of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department, Thomas was being held in Dunkirk City Jail without bail and additional charges are possible.

The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force consists of officers from the Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone who suspects drug trafficking or related activity can reach them at 800-344-8702 or 363-0313.