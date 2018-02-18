SULLIVAN, James P.

SULLIVAN - James P. February 16, age 81, beloved father of James D. (Maricel Magapan) Sullivan and Valerie Sullivan; loving grandfather of Thomas O'Dell Sullivan, John and Jovelle Magapan; son of the late James and Catherine (nee McPartland) Sullivan; brother of the late Francis D. (Louise) Sullivan and Rita DeGrasse; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, where prayers will be said Tuesday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Margaret Church at 9:00 AM. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Mr. Sullivan served in the US Marine Corps and was retiree of GM Tonawanda Powertrain Plant after 39 years of service. Please share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com