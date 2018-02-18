NAGY, Mary Ann

NAGY - Mary Ann Of Cheektowaga, at the age of 78, on February 15, 2018, mother of Brigitte (late John) Robinson, William (Karen Berbary) Sanfilippo, Veronica (Michael) Meyers and Mary Ann (Dennis Chmiel) Sanfilippo; sister of John (Joanne), James (late Susan), Jerome (Loretta) and Suzanne Durolek; also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna. The graveside committal service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2900 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, Tuesday at 11 AM. Please meet at the cemetery office inside the South Park Ave. entrance. Mary Ann was a member of the "Ten Lives Club" and a retire of Wegmans. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital and/or the "Ten Lives Club".

