MAZIARZ - James, Sr. 'Jim'

Age 72, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his wife Dottie on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Shreveport, Louisiana after a long and courageous battle with Mesothelioma. Jim was born in North Tonawanda on February 11, 1945, the third son of Leona and Edmund P. Maziarz. Jim was a 1963 graduate of North Tonawanda High School, graduate of Louisiana Tech University and Centenary College. Jim was predeceased in death by his parents and an infant son. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Dottie, his three children, Jimmy (Amy) Maziarz, Catherine (Dale) Cathey, and Brian Maziarz; grandfather of Abby, Amelia, Madison, Garrett, Paige, Jonathan, and Anna Claire. He also leaves behind seven brothers and one sister Marvin, Edmund (Marion), Thomas, Paul, Peter (Denise), George (Beverly), David (Dora), JoAnn (Gary), along with many members of his wife's family and multiple nieces and nephews. After high school, Jim joined the Air force and served in Vietnam. He was dedicated to supporting veterans and relished the work he did for the VFW Post 2238, Shreveport, LA, where he served as past commander. He was also supportive of many other veteran organizations. A Military Funeral was conducted at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran Cemetery. Guest registry at Wattengel.com