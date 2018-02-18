MANISCALCO, Julia Marie (Propis)

MANISCALCO - Julia Marie (nee Propis)

Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Vito Maniscalco; her siblings, brother John Propis and wife Marilyn, sister Rose Moretta and husband Victor and brother Joseph Propis and wife Suzann. Jack and Paul, daughter: Diane, all whom have surely greeted her with open arms. Born Julia Marie Propis, and raised in Lovejoy (Buffalo), NY, she grew up in a loving neighborhood full of Italian aunts, uncles and cousins. She is the daughter of Florence Beato Propis and Paul Anthony Propis, whom also proceeded her in death. Julia met her husband, Vito Maniscalco, while sharing ice cream on a double date with her sister, Rose. Julia and Vito eloped when Julia was sixteen and went on to have six children: Diane, Jack, Jim, Annie, Florene, and Paul. Julia and Vito were entrepreneurs, owning several establishments in Buffalo, NY. A tavern: The New Seneca Grill and restaurant: The Shrimp Boat; and a "Take out " Pizzeria. Enjoying all of these ventures, they made their mark with Italian food and later passed "the torch" to their children Jimmy and Annie , co-owners of former Antone's in San Rafael, California. After Vito and Julia moved family to California. Julia always said her greatest achievements were being a great wife, mother and grandmother, and teaching the value of sharing time with family and friends. She was a most kind and very loving woman. Julia was able to afford to live life to the fullest, and enjoyed doing so very eloquently, but remained extremely humble. Her house was always filled with love, warmth, and the delicious aroma of Italian food cooking on the stove. She immensely enjoyed the laughter of family and friends, who would visit often and stay for hours. Julia will be remembered by those who loved her for her hilarious sense of humor, her generous spirit, her beautiful smile, and her infectious love of life. She is survived by her son Jim and his partner Joanna Holmes; daughter Annie and daughter-in-law Mickey; and daughter Florene, and daughter-in-law, Joann Heverly, Nan Maniscalco, Dixie Maniscalco. As well as grandchildren: Dawn, Tony, Kurt, Falon Jennifer, Jennie, Julie, Fallon and her partner Michael, Leeann, Paul wife Susie, Josephine, husband Dave, Adele, Christina and husband Brad, great-grandchildren: Fallon, Karrick, Saige, Sabrina, Leeann Myles, Max,Taij; and great-great-grandchildren: Ousley, and Michael The Maniscalco, Beato, Moretta snd Propis families would especially like to thank all of you for sending your blessings and prayers as we stood vigil. A special thanks also to all of the doctors, nurses, CNA's and staff at St. Joseph Providence Hospital and at Sherman Village Healthcare Center for all of their help,support and their tender caring touch in her last days. Especially Tammy Scott. Jeannie Leventis. Eternal be your memory Julia, may you rest in peace among the saints. Services will be held in Buffalo at a later date. Julia, will be intered at Sacred Hearts Cemetery with her loved ones in Cheektowaga, NY.