ELLIS, Dolores H. (Janowski)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest February 16, 2018, beloved wife of William G. Ellis; devoted mother of William (Rosemarie) Ellis and Rebecca (James) Walter; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Leo and Frances Janowski; dear sister of Florian (Joan) Janowski, Leonard (Marie) Janowski and the late Ruth (James) Fechter; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at Living Water Fellowship, 680 Maple Rd., East Aurora, NY on July 7, 2018. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com