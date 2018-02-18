Beauts win seventh in a row

The Buffalo Beauts scored four goals, two by Maddie Elia, in the first period and went on to a 6-2 National Women's Hockey League victory over the Boston Pride at Warrior Rink in Boston.

It was the seventh straight win for the second-place Beauts (9-4-0) who have not lost a game in more than two months. It was seventh loss in a row for Boston (2-7-4).

Kristin Lewicki opened the scoring for Buffalo at 2:27 of the first period. Elia's two even-strength tallies came next before Kourtney Kunichika scored on the power play at 12:50. Jacquie Greco assisted on the first two Buffalo goals.

Emily Field and Jillian Dempsey scored for Boston in the second period. In between was a goal by Kaylyn Schroka of the Beauts. Rebecca Vint scored on the power play for the Beauts in the third period.

Buffalo outshot the Pride, 25-22. Amanda Leveille went the distance in goal for the Beauts and made 20 saves.

Next game for the Beauts will be against the first-place Metropolitan Riveters (12-1-0)on Sunday afternoon in Newark, N.J.