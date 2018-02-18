AHL suspends Amerks' Blackwell for two games

The Rochester Americans are missing some of their key offensive catalysts. They'll be without a primary role player for the next two games.

The American Hockey League has suspended forward Colin Blackwell for two games, starting with Sunday's visit by the Binghamton Devils. The league didn't announce the exact reason for the suspension (other than "supplementary discipline"), but it is most assuredly for a hit early in Friday's 12-3 victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

As Blackwell and Penguins defenseman Luka Bengtsson chased a loose puck into Wilkes-Barre's zone, Blackwell turned his attention to Bengtsson after the defenseman pushed the puck. Blackwell gave a two-arm shove that sent Bengtsson flying into the boards.

VIDEO: This set the tempo for @AmerksHockey tonight. Less than 90 seconds into the game, Colin Blackwell (@CB_63) delivers a HUGE (clean) hit on @WBSPenguins Lukas Bengtsson.@TheAHL @News_8 pic.twitter.com/UiEup1EV0Q — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) February 17, 2018

Bengtsson suffered an injury and didn't play Saturday.

Blackwell has five goals and 19 points in 39 games with the Amerks, who are 2-4-4 in their last 10 games. They have been without top scorer C.J. Smith (injury) and fellow offensive-minded players Nick Baptiste, Evan Rodrigues and Casey Nelson, who are playing in Buffalo.