Herschell Carrousel Museum earns award for STEM programs

Megan Hahin, education director at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, will be presented the “Engaging Communities" award for the museum’s STEM classes as part of the Museum Association of New York’s 2018 conference, “Visioning Change."

This award recognizes an organization that uses creative methods to engage its community and build new audiences. Hahin will receive the award April 9 in Rochester.

The Carrousel Museum creates curriculum with a STEM focus for onsite classroom visits, as well as field trips for students in Kindergarten through Grade 8. Examples include: scavenger hunts to identify simple machines; sculpting play dough to learn about electrical circuits; playing carnival games to learn about Newton’s laws; and building marble run roller coasters to learn about potential and kinetic energy.

The Institute of Museum and Library Science has provided a grant for free admission and busing for local students for these programs.