St. Bonaventure 77, Rhode Island 74
St. Bonaventure guard Matt Mobley shoots against Rhode Island during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
An official has a word with Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley during a timeout against St. Bonaventure during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure forward LaDarien Griffin drives to the basket against Rhode Island during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure fans storm the court after defeating Rhode Island 77-74 during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure center Amadi Ikpeze blocks the shot of Rhode Islandu2019s Jared Terrell during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure guard Matt Mobley passes around Rhode Islandu2019s Standford Robinson during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s LaDarien Griffin drives past Rhode Islandu2019s Stanford Robinson during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s LaDarien Griffin dunks against Rhode Island during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
John Rigas watches St. Bonaventure and Rhode Island during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s Idris Taqqee shoots against Rhode Island during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s Jaylen Adams shoots against Rhode Island during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s Courtney Stockard drives to the basket against Rhode Island during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams defends Rhode Islandu2019s Jared Terrell on the last shot of the game at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure fans storm the court after a 77-74 victory over Rhode Island at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure fans storm the court after defeating Rhode Island 77-74 at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s Matt Mobley and Jaylen Adams defends Rhode Islandu2019s Jared Terrell during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt against Rhode Island during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s LaDarien Griffin and Rhode Islandu2019s Jared Terrell battle for a loose ball during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure fans try to distract Rhode Islandu2019s Cyril Langevine during free throws during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure cheerleaders during a timeout against Rhode Island during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure fans during a LaDarien Griffin free throw against Rhode Island during second half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure defender LaDarien Griffin defends Rhode Islandu2019s Jared Terrell in the closing seconds at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s Jaylen Adams drives to the basket against Rhode Island during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s LaDarien Griffin drives to the basket against Rhode Island during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure fans cheer on their team against Rhode Island during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee passes against Rhode Island during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure fans cheer on their team against Rhode Island during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure defenders LaDarien Griffin and Courtney Stockard cover Rhode Islandu2019s Jarvis Garrett during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure defender Matt Mobley guards Rhode Islandu2019s Jared Terrell during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventure fans cheer on their team against Rhode Island during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s Idris Taqqee and Amadi Ikpeze defends Rhode Islandu2019s Jared Terrell during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Bonaventureu2019s Jaylen Adams drives to the basket against Rhode Island during first half action at the Reilly Center on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Saturday, February 17, 2018
Related content
Bucky Gleason: St. Bonaventure takes down No. 16 Rhode Island
