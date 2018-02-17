Clayburn C. Booth, 89, physician in Niagara County for more than 50 years

May 17, 1928 – Feb. 14, 2018

Dr. Clayburn Carter Booth of Wilson, a family physician in Niagara County for more than 50 years, died Wednesday in Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston, after a brief illness. He was 89.

He was born in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queen and earned a degree from City College of New York.

He served in the Army at the end of World War II and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He completed a master’s degree, a doctorate and a medical degree at the University of Heidelberg in Germany, and married Grete Kapust in Germany in 1953. They came to Niagara Falls in 1957.

Dr. Booth opened a private practice on Portage Road and served on the staff of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Niagara Falls and Lewiston and on the staff of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Booth was a founding member of the Niagara Falls chapter of the American Academy of Family Practice Physicians. He served on numerous boards of directors, including the Northpointe Council, the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation and the Health Association of Niagara County.

He was a former vestryman at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Niagara Falls and a former member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lewiston.

His wife died in 1999. He was remarried to the former Bonnie Kudela in 2000.

An older brother, William H., who died in 2006, was state president of the NAACP, a State Supreme Court justice in New York City and a civil rights leader.

In addition to his wife, survivors include nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 400 Ridge St., Lewiston.