Walmart thief faces more prison time after 'one-man crime spree'

Adrian R. Taylor of Rochester, charged with multiple thefts from Walmarts in Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties, entered his third guilty plea Friday.

Taylor, 40, asked for drug treatment as he admitted to a March 12 theft of more than $3,000 worth of goods from the Lockport Walmart. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. made no promises. Taylor, who has served three previous prison terms, faces up to seven years behind bars at sentencing on April 13.

Taylor had been indicted for three felony thefts from Niagara County Walmart stores. Assistant District Attorney John N. Philipps called him "a one-man crime spree."

In Orleans County, Taylor is awaiting sentencing for a felony theft from the Albion Walmart. Defense attorney A. Joseph Catalano said Taylor pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for a theft at an Amherst Walmart.