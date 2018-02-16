Timberlake goes on sale; new shows by Descendents, Trombone Shorty

Previously announced

Justin Timberlake The Man Of The Woods Tour. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. 855-4444. keybankcenter.com. Tickets are $53.50-$229 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 19 (livenation.com, 888-223-6000, tickets.com).

New concerts

Twitching Tongues. 6:30 p.m. April 1, with True Love and Vamachara. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. 852-3900. townballroom.com. Tickets are $10 advance, $13 day of show (After Dark, ticketfly.com, 893-2900).

The Acacia Strain. 7 p.m. April 3, with Left Behind and Downswing. Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St. 312-9279. buffalosmohawkplace.com. Tickets are $16 advance, $18 day of show and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 (After Dark, 893-2900, ticketfly.com).

Copper. 8 p.m. April 6, with Gathering Ground. Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St. 312-9279. buffalosmohawkplace.com. Tickets are $12 advance (After Dark, 893-2900, ticketfly.com).

Emmure. 6:30 p.m. May 20. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. 852-3900. townballroom.com. Tickets are $19.99 advance, $23 day of show (After Dark, ticketfly.com, 893-2900).

Eric Anderson. 7:30 p.m. April 16. Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St. 874-7734. sportsmenstavern.com. Tickets are $20.

Bullet for My Valentine. 7:30 p.m. May 8. Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls. 205-8925. rapidstheatre.com. Tickets are $27.50 advance, $32 day of show and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 (box office, ticketfly.com, 877-435-9849).

Rockin' the Downs concert series. Batavia Downs (8315 Park Road, Batavia). Eddie Money, June 22; Grand Funk Railroad, June 29; Blue Oyster Cult, July 6; Rik Emmett and Carl Dixon, July 13; Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, July 20; Puddle of Mudd, July 27; Three Dog Night, Aug. 3; Lee Ann Womack, Aug. 10.

Single concert tickets are $10 general admission and $25 for VIP passes; season passes are $60 general admission and $150 VIP and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16. BataviaConcerts.com and at Batavia Downs.

Steve Miller with Peter Frampton. 7 p.m. July 3. Artpark Amphitheater, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. artpark.net. Tickets are $17 lawn, $37 general admission, $77, front of stage and reserved seating and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).

Heybale & Amber Digby, 5 p.m. July 8. Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St. 874-7734. sportsmenstavern.com. Tickets are $20.

Vanessa Williams. 8 p.m. July 19, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Artpark Mainstage Theater, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. artpark.net. Tickets are $12 to $67 (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).

Descendents. 8 p.m. Aug. 3. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are $32 advance, $37 day of show and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (Black Dots, Spiral Scratch, After Dark, 893-2900, ticketfly.com).

O.A.R. Just Like Paradise Tour. 6 p.m. Aug. 22, with Matt Nathanson. Artpark Amphitheater, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. Tickets are $14-$42 advance and go on sale at noon Feb. 16 (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).

Voodoo Threauxdown. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band. Artpark Amphitheater, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. Tickets are $12-$37 advance and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).