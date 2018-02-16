Retail expansion planned at Walden-Bailey intersection

The owner of a corner retail building at Walden and Bailey avenues wants to almost double the size of his existing facility, allowing for four more storefronts at the prominent East Side intersection.

Ahmed F. Mohamed is seeking a pair of variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals to erect a 5,720-square-foot addition to the current one-story building at 592 Walden, now home to Signature Apparel & Footwear.

Plans by Dean Architects PLLC, of Depew, call for a brick veneer facade with large windows, metal awnings and Azek composite panels on the front of the new building on the 0.65-acre site. The expansion would include 16 additional off-street parking spaces, for a new total of 37 in all.

The board will meet Feb. 21.