Workers stock cheese and dairy items at the East Aurora Co-Op, which opened in summer 2016. A group of volunteers wants to bring a similar cooperative market to Williamsville. The group is launching a membership drive at the village Farmer's Market. (Buffalo News file photo)

Planned Williamsville co-op receives $5,000 toward study of site, customer base

The group that plans to open a co-operative market in Williamsville has received $5,000 toward a study that will help determine where the store should go and who is likely to shop there.

The Amherst Development Corp. on Friday agreed to spend the money, one month after organizers from the Village Co-Op Market of Williamsville made their case for the grant to the corporation's board. The corporation shares a board of directors with the Amherst Industrial Development Agency but the two are distinct entities.

The corporation board unanimously approved the funding after a brief debate on whether it was appropriate to support a project that, in the short term, primarily will benefit one section of town.

The co-op organizers previously received a $7,000 grant from Erie County. They expect conducting the study and hiring a consultant to cost $13,000.

