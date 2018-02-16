Former Boy Scout leader sentenced in child porn case

While chaperoning a Boy Scout overnight, Daniel Huzinec took sexually explicit photos of a sleeping 16-year-old boy.

Huzinec, an assistant scoutmaster at the time, also posed as an underage girl named "Jennifer" in order to get a former member of his troop, a 15-year-old boy, to send him sexually explicit photos of himself.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo sentenced the Buffalo man to 14 years in prison. Huzinec, 26, had previously pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

Huzinec was arrested after agents seized a laptop containing child pornography, including photos of the 16-year-old boy, from his Marilla Street home.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U. S. Attorney Stephanie Lamarque and investigated by the Department of Homeland Security.