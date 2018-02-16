[BN] Blitz newsletter: Four different QBs slotted to Bills in mock drafts

If you're hoping the Bills draft a quarterback this spring, there's probably a mock draft out there for you.

Jay Skurski rounded up the results from a baker's dozen of mock drafts, and there are plenty of opinions on whom the Bills should select.

Looking specifically at the quarterback position, two mock drafts have the Bills taking Wyoming's Josh Allen at 21st overall (Washington Post and Athlon Sports), one has the Bills taking UCLA's Josh Rosen in a trade up to No. 2 (Sporting News), another has the Bills drafting Baker Mayfield in a trade up to fifth (Draft Wire), and one mock draft even has the Bills taking Louisville's Lamar Jackson at 22nd (NBC Sports).

Some free advice: Don't put too much stock in mocks drafts, especially before the Scouting Combine.

Bills beefing up the cornerback position? The Bills reportedly hosted CB Vontae Davis on free-agent visit Thursday. Davis was a former Pro Bowler with the Colts.

Youth equals value for Bills' cap: Part Three of the News' salary cap analysis looks at the Bills' best value players. Productive young players provide the best value, which is why Tre'Davious White tops the list.

Free agent connections to Bills coaches: After being hired as head coach, Sean McDermott made sure to bring in some players from his Panthers days. What current free agents have connections to the Bills' coaching staff? Here a list.

Baker Mayfield has confidence: QB prospect says, "You should draft me because I'm a winner."

Daily Drive Podcast: Discussion of the Bills' new wide receivers coach.