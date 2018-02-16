Amerks score early and often in a 12-3 win

You get a point. And you get a point. And you get a point.

Everybody gets at least one assist tonight.

Well, except for Eric Cornel. He was the lone skater in the Rochester Americans lineup who did not register a point in the Amerks 12-3 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Blue Cross Arena Friday night.

It was the most goals scored in a game in the American Hockey League season, surpassing the 10 goals the Amerks scored on Nov. 24 in a win over Binghamton.

The Amerks were the first AHL team score 12 games in a game since Dec. 8, 2002 when Hamilton defeated Cleveland, 15-1. The last time Rochester scored 12 or more goals in a game was April 7, 1985 in a 13-3 win over St. Catharines.

More importantly for the Amerks, it ends a five-game losing skid.

Seth Griffith led the Amerks with five points -- two goals and three assists. Alexander Nylander finally had a breakout game with two goals and two assists while Kyle Criscuolo also had a four-point night (two goals, two assists). It was the first time Nylander has scored since Dec. 15.

Other goal scorers for Rochester included defenseman Brendan Guhle (one goal, two assists), Adam Krause (one goal, one assist), Zach Redmond (one goal, one assist), Matt Tennyson (one goal, one assist), Sean Malone, and Stuart Percy.

Taylor Fedun, Hudson Fasching, and Justin Bailey each recorded two assists.

Linus Ullmark made 35 saves on the night that Marty Biron was inducted into the Amerks Hall of Fame. Rochester travels to Binghamton Saturday then returns to Blue Cross Arena to host the Devils at 3 p.m. on Sunday.