Power restored in Chautauqua County towns

Power was restored late Wednesday morning to National Grid customers in the towns of Hartfield, Dewittville, Maple Springs and Ellery in Chautauqua County after more than 1,400 people lost power overnight, National Grid officials said.

The power failure took place after workers from the utility performed service on a substation, according to National Grid.

Chautauqua County's director of emergency services, John Griffith, said he was working with the Red Cross to have shelters set up for people not able to remain safely in their homes.

The power failure took place as temperatures plunged below freezing.

Emergency officials asked people to please check for burst water pipes or flooded basements due to sump pump failures and cautioned people about the possibility of electric shock due to electrical contact with water.

The county asked anyone who detects any odors of smoke to call 911 immediately. Issues with natural gas should be directed to National Fuel at 1-800-444-3130, officials said.