Mayville tops Tuesday snow totals with over a foot

The National Weather Service released an updated snowfall total list to include snows from Monday and Tuesday. It shows the most snow in Western New York fell in Mayville.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport recorded 5.1 inches, bringing the season's snowfall total to 64.9 inches. The normal snowfall by this time of the year is 60 inches. Last year, there was 40.1 inches.

Here are some of the other totals from across the region, as reported by the National Weather Service:

Erie County

East Aurora, 7.2 inches

Eden, 6.7 inches

Colden, 6.2 inches

Boston, 6 inches

Amherst, 5.8 inches

Kenmore, 5.8 inches

Buffalo airport, 5.1 inches

Tonawanda, 5 inches

Clarence Center, 5 inches

Niagara County

Lockport, 9.3 inches

Wilson, 6 inches

Niagara Falls airport, 6 inches

Sanborn, 5.8 inches

Chautauqua County

Mayville, 12 inches

Forestville, 11 inches

Silver Creek, 4.2 inches

Fredonia, 4.2 inches

Dunkirk, 2.9 inches

Cattaraugus County

Perrysburg, 10.2 inches

Cattaraugus, 5 inches

Allegany State Park, 4 inches

Allegany County

West Almond, 3.6 inches

Rushford, 1.9 inches

Genesee County

Batavia, 5 inches

Corfu, 4.5 inches

Orleans County

Albion, 4 inches

Medina, 3.4 inches

Wyoming County