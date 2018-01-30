Share this article

So far this year, the region has seen 64.9 inches of snow. (Robert Kirkham/News file photo)

Mayville tops Tuesday snow totals with over a foot

The National Weather Service released an updated snowfall total list to include snows from Monday and Tuesday. It shows the most snow in Western New York fell in Mayville.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport recorded 5.1 inches, bringing the season's snowfall total to 64.9 inches. The normal snowfall by this time of the year is 60 inches. Last year, there was 40.1 inches.

Here are some of the other totals from across the region, as reported by the National Weather Service:

Erie County

  • East Aurora, 7.2 inches
  • Eden, 6.7 inches
  • Colden, 6.2 inches
  • Boston, 6 inches
  • Amherst, 5.8 inches
  • Kenmore, 5.8 inches
  • Buffalo airport, 5.1 inches
  • Tonawanda, 5 inches
  • Clarence Center, 5 inches

Niagara County

  • Lockport, 9.3 inches
  • Wilson, 6 inches
  • Niagara Falls airport, 6 inches
  • Sanborn, 5.8 inches

Chautauqua County

  • Mayville, 12 inches
  • Forestville, 11 inches
  • Silver Creek, 4.2 inches
  • Fredonia, 4.2 inches
  • Dunkirk, 2.9 inches

Cattaraugus County

  • Perrysburg, 10.2 inches
  • Cattaraugus, 5 inches
  • Allegany State Park, 4 inches

Allegany County

  • West Almond, 3.6 inches
  • Rushford, 1.9 inches

Genesee County

  • Batavia, 5 inches
  • Corfu, 4.5 inches

Orleans County

  • Albion, 4 inches
  • Medina, 3.4 inches

Wyoming County

  • Attica, 5.2 inches
  • Varysburg, 4.9 inches
  • Warsaw, 3.5 inches
