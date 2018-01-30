Mayville tops Tuesday snow totals with over a foot
The National Weather Service released an updated snowfall total list to include snows from Monday and Tuesday. It shows the most snow in Western New York fell in Mayville.
The Buffalo Niagara International Airport recorded 5.1 inches, bringing the season's snowfall total to 64.9 inches. The normal snowfall by this time of the year is 60 inches. Last year, there was 40.1 inches.
Here are some of the other totals from across the region, as reported by the National Weather Service:
Erie County
- East Aurora, 7.2 inches
- Eden, 6.7 inches
- Colden, 6.2 inches
- Boston, 6 inches
- Amherst, 5.8 inches
- Kenmore, 5.8 inches
- Buffalo airport, 5.1 inches
- Tonawanda, 5 inches
- Clarence Center, 5 inches
Niagara County
- Lockport, 9.3 inches
- Wilson, 6 inches
- Niagara Falls airport, 6 inches
- Sanborn, 5.8 inches
Chautauqua County
- Mayville, 12 inches
- Forestville, 11 inches
- Silver Creek, 4.2 inches
- Fredonia, 4.2 inches
- Dunkirk, 2.9 inches
Cattaraugus County
- Perrysburg, 10.2 inches
- Cattaraugus, 5 inches
- Allegany State Park, 4 inches
Allegany County
- West Almond, 3.6 inches
- Rushford, 1.9 inches
Genesee County
- Batavia, 5 inches
- Corfu, 4.5 inches
Orleans County
- Albion, 4 inches
- Medina, 3.4 inches
Wyoming County
- Attica, 5.2 inches
- Varysburg, 4.9 inches
- Warsaw, 3.5 inches
Share this article