SCHUMACHER, Carmella Mae

SCHUMACHER - Carmella Mae Of Buffalo, NY, January 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late George Schumacher; loving mother of Denise (Princess) Winger, Cheryl (James) Russell, Gregory Russell and Robin Gotowka. Sister of Judith (David) Pruett and Marilyn (George) Cordia. Grandmother of Eric and Evan Russell. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 2PM - 8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Anthony's Church, Farnham, NY. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Farnham VFD Rescue Squad.