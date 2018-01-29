REPPUCCI, Constance (Monaco)

REPPUCCI - Constance (nee Monaco)

Of Williamsville, entered into rest January 28, 2018. Beloved wife of Vito Reppucci; devoted mother of Michael (Karen) Reppucci, Robert Reppucci, and Margie (Kevin) Nowak; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Kristin), Michael (Corinne), Katie, and Cory; adored great-grandmother of Devyn; loving daughter of the late Frank Monaco and Marquarite Carrara. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville On Saturday morning at 10:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's memory to Ladies of Charity at St. Gregory the Great Church. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com