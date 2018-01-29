The living room features a bamboo floor, oak trim and a fireplace that functions as a wood stove. Note the Juliet balcony on the upstairs landing.
A view of the backyard. The exterior includes 200-plus native plants, bushes and trees for wildlife communities. "We have bat houses, bird feeding station and a pond as we have tried to make space for wildlife,u201d Contrino said.
Mollie the cat (on rug) and Shadow the Pomeranian (on couch) make themselves at home.
The kitchen features two tones of wood. The cabinets were bought at an auction; the island was custom designed. The couple chose "leathered" granite for the countertops, for more of a matte finish. A bed-and-breakfast gas stove is installed above the Lazy Susan corner cabinet.
The front entry leads to the master suite, through French doors. The couple tackled wood staining, varnishing, tile work and painting in the house.
Bird images in the style of John James Audubon are hand painted on each panel of a screen they use as a headboard in the master bedroom. It came from an antiques shop.
The couple chose barn doors for the master suite.
The nature-themed backsplash in the master bathroom features images of a ladybug, monarch butterfly and dragonfly on a vine. A 3-foot wide tiled shower (not seen in photo) has windows at the top to circulate air and a built-in seat.
Reclaimed antiques are found in her stepdaughter's bedroom, Kathleen Contrino said.
The second-floor office may eventually become a sitting room and library.
