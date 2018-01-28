KUPINSKI, Zita M. (Zawadzki)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest January 19, 2018, beloved wife of the late Ernest Kupinski, Sr.; devoted mother of Ernest (Beverly) Kupinski, Jr. and Timothy Kupinski; cherished grandmother of Amy (Robert) Pearson and Jackelyn Kupinski (Daniel Shanor); adored great-grandmother of Georgia and Samantha; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend St., Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com