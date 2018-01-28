DOWD, Catherine E. (Kitty) (nee Carroll)

DOWD - Catherine E. "Kitty" (nee Carroll)

January 26, 2018, beloved wife of the late Kenneth C. Dowd, Sr.; cherished mother of Susan (late Craig) Gilbreath, Kenneth C., Jr. (late Deborah), Daniel A. (Marian Suma) and (late Valerie), Patrick (Tamara), Michael (Kathleen) Dowd, Jennifer (Jim) Barczak and Colleen (Kyle) Sullivan; devoted grandmother of 22; great-grandmother of 11; loving sister to many brothers and sisters. No prior visitation. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. Kitty and The Chief are now happily dancing in Heaven. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com. Arrangements by Perna, Dengler, Roberts FUNERAL HOME.