GIORDANO, Hunter D.

GIORDANO - Hunter D. January 24, 2018, suddenly, at age 24. Beloved son of Lisa Elibol and Scott Giordano; brother of Noah Elibol and Piper Giordano; grandson of Karen Andersen and Tarik Elibol; nephew of Adam, David, John and Kim; cousin of Brittany, Karen and other cousins; special friend of the "Inandout" Group; also survived by Juice and Moose. The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.) where services will follow at 5:00 PM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com