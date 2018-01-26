High school basketball roundup: Lockport, Middle College pull out league wins

No. 8 large school Lockport earned the season sweep over Niagara Frontier League rival North Tonawanda with a 57-53 home win Friday night.

Junior Malik Brooks scored a game-high 24 points for the Lions (12-2, 7-1), who have won 12 of their last 13 since an opening loss against Williamsville East.

Lockport coach Dave Gilson lauded the defensive play of junior Torree Cheatham, who limited NT standout Trevor Book (20 points) to four points in the first half despite giving up six inches to the 6-foot-4 Book.

“He had him out near the arc a lot early on but Torree didn’t back down,” Gilson said. “He played aggressively and never stopped hustling down to the final minutes.”

Cheatham also made a pair of free throws to extend the Lions lead with 44 seconds left. Senior Devon Darrell (14 points) sealed the win with a steal with 20 seconds to go.

Sean Ferry had 16 points for NT (11-3, 5-3), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

Middle College 62, McKinley 56: A fast start and a determined finish enabled the Kats to do something Yale Cup I teams rarely do against McKinley – sweep the two-game regular-season series with the perennial Section VI power.

Hakeem Dobbins scored nine of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter as Middle College drained six three-pointers in the opening half during their road victory. Dobbins’ early hot hand enabled the Kats (10-4, 8-1) to bolt to leads of 10-2, 15-4 and 20-6 during the opening 8 minutes.

The Macks (11-3, 7-2) trailed 22-11 after one quarter and were down by scores of 42-29 and 49-41 late in the third. However, they almost stormed all the way back, pulling within 58-56 on Chris Le Counte’s two free throws with 84 seconds left.

The Macks had a possession with a chance to tie after Middle College missed a one-and-one, but Nate Jackson grabbed the rebound off a missed shot with 35.8 seconds left and hit two free throws after being fouled to make it a two possession game and give first-year coach James Kane’s Kats breathing room.

“I know they have a storied program and I’m lucky enough to have beaten them twice my first year,” Kane said. “Our No. 1 goal is to win the Yale Cup. We still have some tough battles left, but we definitely took a step forward tonight. I’m very proud of our guys.”

Maryvale 68, Cheektowaga 63 (2OT): Dylan Casey (19 points) hit a three-pointer and two free throws in the second overtime to give the Flyers a win over their crosstown rivals.

Cheektowaga’s Alekzander Bryant (18 points) made a three at the regulation buzzer to force OT, and the Warriors missed two free throws at the end of the first overtime while the game was tied.

Maryvale’s Ray Blackwell had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Rudy Bragg scored 23 points for the Warriors.

Cardinal O’Hara 76, St. Mary’s of Lancaster 51: Justin Hemphill became the sixth player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points when the junior scored on a reverse layup during the first quarter.

A starter since his freshman season, Hemphill (1,026 points) is currently on pace to break the top mark set by 2008 grad James Ewing (1,442). He finished with a game-high 31 as the Hawks beat the Lancers for the second time this year.

“This might be the first time we swept the season series against them maybe ever,” O’Hara coach Tony Pulvirenti said. “We beat them once last year and that was the first time since 2008.”

Williamsville North 62, Orchard Park 49: Coach Chuck Swierski recorded his 200th career win in his 15th season coaching the Spartans. Eleven different players scored in the road win for North. Corey Swiech led the way with 13 points and seven steals.

St. Joe’s 52, Nichols 51: Senior Keith Norward (team-high 15 points) made a layup with nine seconds left to give the Marauders their final lead. The Vikings missed a potential game-winning jump shot as time expired.

Randolph 66, Silver Creek 65: The Cardinals used a 28-16 fourth quarter to come from behind and move to 5-0 in CCAA East 1 play. Sophomore Tyler Hind (19 points) was one of four players to hit at least two three-pointers for Randolph.

Silver Creek senior Jarmani Benton scored a game-high 22 points.

Lake Shore 67, Springville 37: The Eagles overcame a 21-7 deficit by scoring 60 points over the final three quarters while holding the Griffins to 16. Jon Park led Lake Shore offensively with 17 points.

Springville junior Mason Goodridge had game-high honors with 18 points, half coming from three-point range.

Williamsville South 68, Amherst 48: Greg Dolan’s 28 points, 11 rebounds and five steals led the Billies to a season sweep in the Battle of Main Street. South jumped out to a commanding 17-5 lead after one quarter of play and extended it at halftime to 36-19. Sophomore Daesean Ashley led the Tigers with 19 points.

Girls basketball

A monster night by Skylar Munnikhuysen helped No. 10 small school Wilson pull out a 48-40 Niagara-Orleans League win against visiting Akron.

The sophomore scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had seven steals as the Lakewomen avenged a 42-36 loss to Akron on Dec. 20.

“She really got her offense going with her defense,” Wilson coach Brian Baker said. “We did good job on the glass and limited their outside shooters. They’re a very good outside shooting team and they only had two threes.”

Wilson (7-5, 4-3) was also more composed down the stretch. It had the lead with three minutes to go against Akron the first go-round but struggled with turnovers.

“We did a better job not turning it over tonight,” Baker said. “Even in losses I’m not upset. I’ve got a young team and we’re working through some things. Hopefully we can string a couple wins together here.”

Juniors Darion Jonathan and Elise Leeds led Akron with 10 points each.

St. Mary’s 53, Lancaster 41: Caroline Zanghi had a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds as the Lancers (9-9) handed rival Lancaster (10-2) its second loss of the season. St. Mary’s led 30-20 at half and 43-28 after three. Molly Mahony scored 12 points for the Legends.

Nichols 50, Mount Mercy 37: Senior Imani Dockery had 18 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks as the Vikings defended home court with a Monsignor Martin Association win.

City Honors 58, Emerson 38: Freshman Kyra Wood scored 36 points and added 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a Canisius Cup win for the Centaurs.