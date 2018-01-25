Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
The Old Orchard Inn: Restaurant review
The tomahawk pork chop is 14-ounce bone-in, pan-seared chop prepared medium, served with a honey, bourbon, apple and bacon compound butter.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Old Orchard Inn is nestled in a beautiful country setting.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Their chicken pot pie is full of carrots, sweet green peas and fresh sauteed mushrooms with a light flaky puff pastry crust. It comes with their signature cranberry orange relish.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Chef Dominic Licata presents the Cab Calloway.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the main dining room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Steamed mussels are one pound of steamed mussels in a broth with Roma tomatoes, green onions, fresh garlic and a hint of thyme. It is enhanced with sweet cream butter and served with toast point.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Steamed mussels are one pound of steamed mussels in a broth with Roma tomatoes, green onions, fresh garlic and a hint of thyme. It is enhanced with sweet cream butter and served with toast point.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This dining room has plenty of windows to see the outdoors.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A scenic view from the window of one of the dining areas.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The smoked gouda lobster dip is a creamy dip featuring smoked gouda cheese and chunks of lobster served with Roghani nan and topped with a few capers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The smoked gouda lobster dip is a creamy dip featuring smoked gouda cheese and chunks of lobster served with Roghani nan and topped with a few capers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Old Orchard Inn is nestled in a beautiful country setting.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Old Orchard Inn is nestled in a beautiful country setting.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Cab Calloway is 6 ounces of the best filet mignon they offer backed up by a grilled shrimp ensemble. It's served on a bed of sauteed spinach with a gorgonzola cream sauce.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the bar.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is window seating in the bar.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The spinach salad, topped with pecan encrusted goat cheese, comes with beets, hard-boiled eggs and tomatoes with a hot bacon dressing.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the long driveway that leads to the restaurant.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The patio is heated and used throughout the winter.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The figgy bread pudding is housemade bread with chunks of dried figs with hints of orange, cinnamon and ginger and served with creme Anglaise and caramel sauce.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Old Orchard Inn is nestled in a beautiful country setting.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
They have two fireplaces.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is a private dining room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More Galleries
Smiles at Robert DeLong in Buffalo Iron Works
Louisiana Cookery: Cheap Eats review
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Remembering Flight 3407 on the 10th anniversary
Bank on Buffalo opens new headquarters
The faces of Flight 3407
Prep Talk Photos of the Week: Feb. 11-17
Panama Rocks, private park dating to 1885
Buffalo Sabres 3, New York Islanders 1
Photo:
1
/ 25
Thursday, January 25, 2018
The Old Orchard Inn is nestled in a beautiful country setting at 2095 Blakely Road in East Aurora.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Read: Dining review of Old Orchard Inn
Website for Old Orchard Inn
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article