Actor William Fichtner among honorees for Maryvale Athletic Wall of Fame

Veteran actor William Fichtner will be among the honorees during Maryvale High School's annual Athletic Wall of Fame and Distinguish Alumni Award induction banquet at 6 p.m. March 24 at Salvatore's Italian Gardens.

Fichtner, who graduated from Maryvale in 1974, and Col. Joseph Martin, Class of 1987, will be presented with distinguished alumni honors.

Fichtner has appeared in more than 60 films and television shows during a career that began in 1987 on the soap opera "As The World Turns." Over the years, he's appeared in such films as "The Dark Knight," "Crash," "Armageddon" and "Black Hawk Down," and is currently on the television sitcom "Mom." Past television credits include "Prison Break," "Entourage" and "Empire."

The Athletic Wall of Fame inductees are Mark Bednasz (Class of 1989), Steve Graap (1986,) Jeff Gutmann (2008), Ken Meyer (1965), Phil Tripi (1987) and the 2003-04 boys basketball team.

Banquet tickets cost $40 per person and the fee includes dinner, dessert and cash bar. Contact Bev Capozzi (Maryvale High School) at bev.capozzi@gmail.com or by phone 684-5979 for tickets.