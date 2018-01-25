Bills' special teams among NFL's best in annual rankings

The Bills' special teams had a very good season. How good?

According to Rick Gosselin's highly regarded annual special teams rankings, the Bills were seventh in the NFL with 309.5 points. The Bills' one-year jump from No. 24 in 2016 to No. 7 was the largest in the league.

Teams are given points in 22 kicking categories – one for being the best in the league, 32 for being the worst, so the lower the score the better. The Rams were No. 1 this year with 196.5 points, the first team in the 14-year history of the rankings that a team had less than 200 points.

Here are the notable categories for the Bills from the rankings:

Punt coverage: 5.5 yards average (fifth)

Opponent punting: 43.6 yards average (third)

Opponent net punting: 38 yards (fourth)

Extra point percentage: 100 percent (six teams tied for first)

Special teams points allowed: 0 (10 teams tied for first)

Blocked kicks: 0 (eight teams tied for last)

Opponent blocked kicks: 0 (nine teams tied with 0)

Giveaways: 0 (13 teams tied for first)

The addition of Stephen Hauschka certainly helped as he was 29 of 33 on field goals and made a league-high seven kicks from 50 yards or more. Punter Colton Schmidt was in the top half of the league in punts inside the 20 with 28.