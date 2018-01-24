Share this article

Child struck by vehicle in Town of Tonawanda

A child suffered a possible head injury Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Military Road in the Town of Tonawanda, according to Town of Tonawanda Police.

Town of Tonawanda Police reported the accident at 5:54 p.m.

The child was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where the child's condition was not immediately available, according to Town of Tonawanda Police.

Tonawanda Town Police said the driver of the vehicle showed no signs of intoxication.

An investigation of the accident was ongoing, police said.

