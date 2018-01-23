Popular Community Missions fundraiser planned for Sheraton

Community Missions Inc. is planning its annual Sweetheart Dinner fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 9 at Sheraton at the Falls, 300 Third St., Niagara Falls.

Cocktails and basket viewing will be held at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.

Katie Alexander of News Channel 4 and Dylan Olmsted of M&T Bank are chairing the fundraiser, which will feature more than 100 basket auction, raffle and silent auction items, as well as live music.

Organizers welcome donations of baskets items, by contacting Francesca Catanese at 285-3403, Ext. 2225 or fcatanese@communitymissions.org.

Visit communitymissions.org to purchase tickets at $50 each, which includes parking, admission and dinner.