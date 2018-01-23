Northeast Collision buys store property from investor group

The owners of Northeast Collision have acquired the Hamburg property that hosts one of their locations, buying it from a local real estate investment and management firm.

Fisher Property Management LLC, owned by the Fisher family, paid $1.4 million early this month to buy 4130 McKinley Pkwy. from Pearceco Group LLC. The seller is owned and run by William H. Pearce Jr., the president and CEO of Pearce & Pearce Co.

Northeast Collision is led by President Jay Fisher and Operations Manager Tom Fisher, while the general managers of its three shops are John, Dale and Gary Fisher. The company, which was started by Jay Fisher in 1984, has locations on Transit Road in Depew, Maple Road in Elma and the McKinley Parkway store in Hamburg.

The McKinley site hosts a 12,407-square-foot, single-story building, erected in 1998.