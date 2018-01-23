Home of the Week: The Buckleys' Dutch Colonial in Kenmore

Mark and Eileen Buckley have lived in their Village of Kenmore home since 1998. In an email, Eileen Buckley, senior reporter at WBFO, explained how she and Mark, an electrician, have remodeled the home while remaining true to its Dutch Colonial style:

Here's what she wrote:

“2018 will mark the 20th year in our beloved Village of Kenmore home. We’ve worked to remodel the Dutch Colonial with complete kitchen and bathroom remodels several years ago. We love our home because it provides the right amount of space and is cozy. We’ve stuck with mostly traditional looks to fit this Kenmore home built in 1929.

"Like some of the older homes in the village, the bath and kitchen are small – built for utility use, not for family life and entertaining. When we decided to remodel/gut the kitchen, we did talk about removing walls to make more space and remove the breakfast nook, but in an attempt to keep the ‘old charm’, we didn’t remove walls.

"Instead we recreated a new, old-fashion looking kitchen. We preserved the nook and reworked the small kitchen space with everything new, but we put in a farmhouse sink, hardwood floor, some cabinets with glass, and old schoolhouse fixtures.”

