Home of the Week: The Buckleys' Dutch Colonial in Kenmore
The living room is painted a warm yellow with white trim. An area rug covers the original hardwood floor, which has been refinished.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
A della Robbia-style ceramic plaque hangs on the wall behind the couch. It belonged to Eileen Buckley's grandmother. Luca della Robbia was a 15th century Italian sculptor.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
The Buckleys updated the decorative fireplace with yellow and blue tiles.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
The dining room features wallpaper in a poppy pattern. Mark Buckley installed the wainscoting.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
This is one of two built-in cabinets in the dining room. It holds Eileen Buckley's grandmother's china.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
The Buckleys gutted and remodeled the kitchen seven years ago. Highlights include a farmhouse sink, blue Zodiaq countertops, creamy yellow cabinets and a Brazilian cherry floor.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
Accent tiles add a splash of color to the subway-tiled backsplash.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
After considering knocking down walls to enlarge the kitchen, the couple decided to keep the breakfast nook.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
The black-and-white floor in the front hallway was there when they moved in. The woodwork has been refinished.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
A colorful light fixture hangs in the hallway.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
The master bedroom is painted a peaceful shade of green.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
Mark Buckley installed the wainscoting in the second-floor den, which was originally one of the home's three bedrooms. An old-fashion radio adds a fun touch.
Photo courtesy Eileen Buckley
Photo:
1
/ 13
Monday, June 11, 2018
Mark and Eileen Buckley have lived in their home for 20 years. They remodeled the kitchen and bath but kept the charm of this 1929 home.
Related content
Home of the Week: The Buckleysu0027 Dutch Colonial in Kenmore
