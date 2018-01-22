Tires, rims stolen outside KeyBank Center during Sabres game

As if sitting through a 7-1 hockey game wasn't bad enough.

A man left KeyBank Center after Saturday afternoon's Buffalo Sabres-Dallas Stars game and found someone had stolen two tires and rims off his vehicle, according to a Buffalo police report.

The man, who parked near Erie Street and Templeton Terrace, said the theft from his vehicle happened between about 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., roughly the same time the sellout crowd at the arena for "Kids Day" was robbed of a pleasant afternoon.