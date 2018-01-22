The Buffalo Bisons ask: Who should replace Celery?

It was the perhaps the biggest sports story of 2017 in Western New York. Certainly the biggest story around Coca-Cola Field.

After 449 losses, Celery went out a winner in its last race Aug. 30. The popular mascot during the Buffalo Bisons WCC race retired after last season. And while Celery still plans to be at the ballpark this summer, chilling with fans, the famed race is looking for its next participant.

"Now is the time for a new WCC Racer to create its own legacy," the team wrote on its website. "Who will join Chicken Wing, Atomic Wing and Bleu Cheese in the race that's truly Buffalonian?!"

There are 10 mascots who made it to the finalist round and the Bisons are asking baseball (or finger food) fans to weigh in. Voting runs through Feb. 2 with the winner to be revealed on Opening Day.

The 10 making the final cut are:

BBQ Wing. After all, the first "W" in the WCC Race stands for "Wing."

After all, the first "W" in the WCC Race stands for "Wing." Beef on Weck. Along with chicken wings, Beef on Weck is one of the quintessential Buffalo foods.

Along with chicken wings, Beef on Weck is one of the quintessential Buffalo foods. Carrot. A natural replacement for Celery, Carrot has already participated in a few WCC races. Although Carrot seems to have a bit of an attitude.

A natural replacement for Celery, Carrot has already participated in a few WCC races. Although Carrot seems to have a bit of an attitude. Chicken Finger. Chicken Wings' boneless brother.

Chicken Wings' boneless brother. Fish Fry. Another Western New York staple, especially on Friday nights.

Another Western New York staple, especially on Friday nights. Pierogi. Yes, Pittsburgh has its pierogi race, but the dish is a local favorite particularly for Buffalo's Polish community.

Yes, Pittsburgh has its pierogi race, but the dish is a local favorite particularly for Buffalo's Polish community. Pizza . Other cities claim to have the greatest pizza but Buffalo's is pretty solid. Plus, pizza and wings, well, it doesn't get more Buffalo than that.

. Other cities claim to have the greatest pizza but Buffalo's is pretty solid. Plus, pizza and wings, well, it doesn't get more Buffalo than that. Ranch. We see the potential for a heated rivalry with Bleu Cheese.

We see the potential for a heated rivalry with Bleu Cheese. Sponge Candy. Dessert anyone?

Dessert anyone? Wet Nap. (Yes, Wet Nap.) After wings, bleu cheese, ranch, pizza, pierogi and what have you, you're gonna need to clean up.

Click here to cast your vote.