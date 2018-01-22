McMAHON, Joseph A.

McMAHON - Joseph A. January 20, 2018, of Grand Island. Husband of Francine McMahon. Father of Timothy, Kimberly, Stephen, Carli-jo and Stephanie McMahon. Also survived by 9 brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Memorial Services will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM at New Covenant Church, 345 McConkey Dr., Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's name to the Grand Island Fire Co.