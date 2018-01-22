Homeroom Announcements: Monday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Monday

1. Girls hockey - Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park vs. Monsignor Martin, 4:30 p.m.

The top two teams in the Federation square off for first place at Riverworks. FLOP (9-1-3-0-1) suffered its lone regulation loss of the season to Monsignor Martin, 4-3, back on Nov. 30. That gave MMHSAA (9-1-2-0-1) the edge in Miguel Rodriguez's first Power 10 of the winter season.

2. Boys basketball - Canisius at St. Mary's of Lancaster, 7 p.m.

No. 2 large school Canisius (10-2, 2-1) heads to No. 6 small school St. Mary's (10-3, 4-1) looking to rebound from Saturday's loss at new No. 1 Park. The Lancers are the only one-loss team among Monsignor Martin Class B teams.

3. Boys hockey - Grand Island vs. West Seneca West, 6 p.m.

Grand Island (7-2) hosts Division 2 foe West Seneca West (5-3-1) at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion. The Vikings have won five straight with a goal differential of 26-5 since a 2-1 loss to West Seneca East on Dec. 14. The Indians had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 6-5 loss to Kenmore East yesterday.

4. Girls basketball - Sherman at Panama, 7:35 p.m.

No. 2 small school Panama (10-0, 3-0) hosts Sherman (8-4, 3-0) in CCAA East II play. The closest game for the Panthers this season was a 63-51 win over No. 7 Chautauqua Lake on Jan. 3. The Wildcats had won six in a row before a 44-39 loss to Pine Valley on Saturday.

Honor roll

- Boys basketball: Medina at Newfane, 6:30 p.m.

- Boys basketball: Ellicottville at Randolph, 7:30 p.m.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

Weekend roundup

