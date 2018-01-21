Newfane teen charged after sinking Jeep into mud at Krull Park

A Newfane teenager was charged with felony criminal mischief after he drove into a wet, muddy field at Krull Park in Olcott, where his Jeep became stuck, police said. More damage was done to the park's turf when the teen and two friends tried to pull the vehicle from the muck.

Sheriff's deputies spotted the abandoned Jeep a few hundred yards off the roadway on Jan. 13, but couldn't get close because of the extremely wet, muddy conditions. They finally tracked down the owner to an address on Hatter Road in Newfane.

Jacob R. Schaich, 17, reportedly told police that he was just out for a drive when he decided to go off-road and became stuck in the mire. Two friends with pickups try to pull the vehicle out, only to fail and, in the process, cause significant damage to the field.

Deputies warned Schaich not to attempt to remove the vehicle until conditions significantly improved, and then not without their prior knowledge. Schaich also was charged with trespass for being in the East Lake Road park after operating hours.