Looming ice jams prompt flood watch for area creeks

A flood watch prompted by potential ice jams has been issued for 1 p.m. Monday through 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A warm front Monday is expected to lift temperatures into the 40s prompting a snow meltdown, said meteorologist Bob Hamilton. The meltdown combined with .25 to .5 inch of precipitation Monday evening increase the possibility of flooding near area creeks, Hamilton said.

People who live near Cayuga, Cazenovia, Cattaraugus and Buffalo creeks should prepare for the potential of flooding, said Hamilton.

"We're watching for flooding, but it is not expected to be as significant or as widespread as last time," he said.

Flooding triggered by ice jams resulted in widespread flooding of basements along North and South Legion drives in South Buffalo on Jan. 13 and 14.