LITTLE, Lorraine A.

LITTLE - Lorraine A. January 18, 2018, age 88, beloved wife of the late Joseph Little; loving mother of William (Donna), Michael (Kathleen), Richard (Linda), John (Mary), David Little and the late Marie (William) DeGroat; cherished grandmother of 31 grandchilden, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late William (late Barbara) and Harold (Agnes) Kuhn; dear long time companion of the late Carl Burke; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where Funeral Services will be held at 7 PM. Friends invited.