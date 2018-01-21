JACKSON, Joseph F.

JACKSON - Joseph F. Age 74, born August 25, 1943 in Buffalo, NY, where he lived for the first 60 years of his life, died on December 19, 2017 in Allentown, PA from a fall. He graduated from The State University of New York at Buffalo with a BA in English, BFA in Sculpture and Painting, and a MFA in Sculpture. He completed 24 credit hours in Russian Language at Syracuse University East European School as part of his military experience as Sgt. in US Air Force Security Service. Joe's true love was creating sculptures and oil paintings. His honors include a sculpture and a trail named in his honor in Griffis Sculpture Park, a 425 acre outdoor art museum in Cattaraugus County, NY as well as a sculpture in the Niagara Falls Aquarium Sculpture Garden, Niagara Falls, NY; also 1st Prize for a sculpture plus a 1st Honorable Mention for a second sculpture in the 1975 show judged by the curator of the Albright Knox Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. Owner of Houseworks, Inc., he restored historical properties in Buffalo, NY for 12 years; was Chairman of Art Department, and Member of the Board of Trustees of Canisius High School where he taught Art and English for 11 years; two years as an Art Instructor K-12 for the City of Buffalo; five years he worked part time for a Niagara University, Canisius College, and Medaille College consortium as a part time College Instructor for inmates working for college degrees in Attica State Prison, Collins Correctional Facility, and Wyoming State Correctional Facility. He also taught part time as a College Art Instructor for undergraduate and graduate courses at Buffalo State College. Predeceased by his parents Nora Muench Jackson and Daniel K. Jackson. Survivors include: his loving wife, Kathleen P. "Kate" Riker; children, Erica F. Jackson (Paul W. Zablotski), Daniel K. Jackson (Francisca M. Donato), Ianthe M. Jackson (Mario Pauccar); stepchildren, William B. Riker (Sandra M.), Erika J. Riker (Steven C. Siple), and Tamara R. Riker; grandchildren, David J. Zablotski and Amaru M. Pauccar; step-grandchildren, Allen C. Scolese, Sierra R. Riker, Sedona P. Riker, and Samuel R. Siple; brothers, Daniel J. Jackson (Celine A.) and Michael J. Jackson (Rae Ellen); niece, Cathy A. Jackson; and former wife, Janice McLean Hinson. A notice of his Memorial Service in Buffalo, NY will be posted in the paper in the spring.